'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19

Drake says he’s ‘truly devastated’ after having to postpone tonight’s Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.

In an Instagram story posted shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the Toronto rapper promised fans he’ll reschedule the concert for the “SOONEST date possible.”

“I will keep the city posted and share the date when ever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all,” he wrote.

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

Rappers Nikki Minaj and Lil Wayne were both expected to perform in the Young Money Reunion show, which is part of Drake’s October World Weekend event.

As part of the Road to 2022 OVO Fest Tour, Monday night's concert was scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

pic.twitter.com/AwGopysdDY