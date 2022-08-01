'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he’s ‘truly devastated’ after having to postpone tonight’s Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
In an Instagram story posted shortly after 10 a.m. Monday, the Toronto rapper promised fans he’ll reschedule the concert for the “SOONEST date possible.”
“I will keep the city posted and share the date when ever we have it locked. Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all,” he wrote.
“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”
Rappers Nikki Minaj and Lil Wayne were both expected to perform in the Young Money Reunion show, which is part of Drake’s October World Weekend event.
As part of the Road to 2022 OVO Fest Tour, Monday night's concert was scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m. at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.August 1, 2022
-
Calgarians recognize and celebrate Alberta’s varied cultural heritageThe artistic director of Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society says sharing Ukrainian culture through dance is important to him — especially on Heritage Day.
-
Michelle Wie West kicks off Shaw Charity Classic week at Canyon MeadowsAn LPGA icon, Michelle Wie West, came to Calgary to deliver a message to girls who have an interest in developing their golf game.
-
Man facing impaired charges in fatal hit-and-run: Toronto policeA man is facing a list of charges, including impaired driving, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight in North York on Saturday.
-
Pickers in Sudbury report 'light' blueberry cropThe blueberry season is in full swing in Sudbury, with many vendors set up along highways and pickers busy in the bush.
-
Rough Riders to Roughriders: RCMP heritage celebrated in Regina for Saskatchewan Day"Rough Riders to the Roughriders," seemed to be an appropriate theme to celebrate Saskatchewan Day at the RCMP Heritage Centre on Aug. 1.
-
'It's a reminder of the work we still need to do': celebrating Emancipation DayAugust 1st is Terry Fox Day this year in Manitoba, but people are also celebrating Emancipation Day across the province.
-
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvestRural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
-
Cyclist struck on 16 Ave. late Monday afternoonA cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat offers private tours to attract touristsThe Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat has joined with the Cochrane Tourism Association to provide private guided tours of the facility.