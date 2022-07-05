'Truly grateful': Regina boy injured in crash with alleged impaired driver regains consciousness

Benjamin Dufour, the seven-year-old boy who was gravely injured after being hit by a truck in Regina last month, has shown positive signs of recovery, according to a news release from his family.

“Ben has regained consciousness, can breathe on his own, and has been able to communicate,” the Dufour family said. “He has started regaining his memory and is showing signs of his old personality.”

Dufour was airlifted to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon after being stabilized in Regina after the crash.

Dufour was waiting for a school bus when a truck struck several vehicles before hitting him and crashing into a house, according to Regina police. The driver of the truck was charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

Dufour’s numerous injuries included multiple broken bones, soft tissue damage to his C-spine, as well as a traumatic brain injury.

“We want to thank all the PICU staff for the exceptional care Ben received. We cannot thank you enough,” the family said in their statement.

Dufour has been moved out of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and is now residing in the pediatric ward, undergoing physiotherapy.

“[Benjamin’s] physiotherapy indicates he has feeling and movement in his entire body,” the statement read. “Although we know this will still take some time, we are optimistic about his recovery.”

The Dufour family hopes to bring Benjamin home to Regina soon to continue his rehabilitation.

The Dufour’s ended their statement by thanking the Children’s Hospital for the care Benjamin received as well those who supported the family during the ordeal.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming. We are truly grateful.”

The online fundraiser established for Benjamin Dufour in the wake of the accident has now raised a total of $83,845 as of July 5, 2022.