Trump rails against electric cars in Michigan while his GOP challengers debate
As his Republican rivals gathered onstage in California for their second primary debate, Donald Trump was in battleground Michigan Wednesday night working to win over blue collar voters by lambasting U.S. President Joe Biden and his push for electric cars in the midst of an autoworkers' strike.
