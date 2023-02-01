Trump's fundraising for presidential bid gets off to modest start
Donald Trump's bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 got off to a modest fundraising start, with his campaign ending the year with about US$7 million on hand while his Save America fund had about $18 million, according to financial disclosures released on Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police chief wants to delay Wellington Street openingOttawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs says a "whole security footprint analysis" of the street and the Parliamentary Precinct needs to be completed before the street opens to traffic.
-
Skating rinks re-open as temperatures dropTemperatures have dropped across Southwestern Ontario, making it perfect weather for skaters to take a spin on outdoor ice rinks.
-
Former Alta. premier Kenney joining Bennett Jones law firm as senior advisorA second key player of Alberta's last government revealed their landing spot on Wednesday: former premier Jason Kenney is joining Bennett Jones' Calgary office.
-
61-year-old man charged with attempted murder after baby seriously injured in Markham, Ont. hotelA man from China has been charged after a two-month-old baby was found seriously injured in a hotel in Markham on Tuesday afternoon.
-
January's new listings hit level not seen since the late 90s: Calgary realty boardThe Calgary Real Estate Board says January's new listings fell to a level not seen since the last 90s as home sales declined 40 per cent from the year before.
-
Calgary restaurant that turned into 'splash park' during flood reopens with reimagined menuA Calgary restaurant that was forced to close its doors late last year after a flood has reopened with a reimagined menu.
-
Calgary buckling under EMS crisis, Alberta NDP saysNew data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, suggests the province's EMS crisis is getting worse under the current government, with a lack of ambulances putting Calgarians at severe risk.
-
Eby not ruling out side talks with PM at national health gatheringBritish Columbia Premier David Eby says he's optimistic about next week's meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers about health-care funding.
-
Fishing regulations being made easier in ManitobaThe Manitoba government is working to make fishing in the province easier with new regulations coming into effect in April.