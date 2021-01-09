U.S. President Donald Trump's son calls video of man's arrest in Gatineau "insanity," Ottawa Bylaw cracks down on illegal gatherings and a family starts 2021 by winning a new home.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the five most viewed stories on our website this week.

A son of U.S. President Donald Trump called video of a police arrest in Gatineau, Quebec on New Year's Eve "insanity."

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. quote tweeted a copy of the video showing a confrontation between Gatineau police and residents of a Gatineau home. Gatineau police told CTV News Ottawa they were called to a home on Rue Le Baron on Dec. 31 after they received a complaint about a gathering at a private residence.

A video posted to social media on Jan. 1 showed a dispute between officers and people inside the home, during which one person was taken to the ground.

"This is insanity and it's coming here soon if you don't wake the hell up," said Trump Jr. on Twitter.

Police said the video showed only part of the confrontation and alleged the man who was arrested had assaulted an officer before the video began.

Two people were arrested.

Hundreds of federal inmates were scheduled to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this week while the provinces struggled to deliver inoculations to other vulnerable residents.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers told CTV News Ottawa that the pilot project would begin on Friday, with 600 inmates receiving the vaccination.

Opposition leader Erin O'Toole said on Twitter Tuesday evening that, "Not one criminal should be vaccinated ahead of any vulnerable Canadian or front-line health worker."

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday that, "The most dangerous criminals in the entire country. How do you square this, how do you put them ahead of long-term care patients? We're scraping every vaccine we can get."

At the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, 150 inmates have tested positive for the virus during a current COVID-19 outbreak.

There was an outpouring of love and support for Newstalk 580 CFRA Producer Brian Fraser this week, after he announced he would not seek additional treatment for his leukemia.

"With the return of my leukemia, a plan was laid out. Unfortunately, the completion of this treatment would have left me with a 25 per cent chance of living one year," Fraser said in a social media post. "With that in mind, and after a lot of thought, I’ve decided to not continue any treatment."

Fraser's leukemia returned in late 2020 after going into remission in the spring.

"You already know this, but you’ve carried me through my time in the hospital, and gave me the strength to make it home to my family. I love all of you."

Seven illegal private gatherings at Ottawa residences over the New Year's weekend received a visit from Ottawa Bylaw officers.

Between New Year's Eve and Monday, Jan. 4, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services (BLRS) issued 14 charges and six verbal warnings related to provincial orders and city of Ottawa bylaws about social gatherings and other activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Bylaw Services Director Roger Chapman said tickets worth $880 each were issued for social gatherings at seven private residences.

During Ontario's province-wide shutdown, no indoor organized public events and social gatherings are allowed, except with members of the same household. A maximum of 10 people may gather for an outdoor social event, if they comply with public health advice on social distancing.

Margrit, Stephanie and Christian Chartrand kicked off 2021 by winning the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The family had the winning ticket for the $2.8 million grand prize, which includes a fully furnished home.

"It's unbelievable. We kept getting text messages from my mom and my dad. I thought something was wrong but then my brother called me and we watched the news – low and behold, we won. It was insane," said Stephanie Chartrand.

Christian Chartrand added, "It's going to mean a lot more so for my parents because they retired a few years ago and I think this is going to help them out so much. They can enjoy their retirement and not have to worry about anything."

Money raised through the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery supports patient care and research at CHEO.