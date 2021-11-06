'Trunk or treat': Regina school celebrates Halloween after COVID-19 isolations end

Students from Prairie Sky School went trick-or-treating Saturday after a COVID-19 case forced multiple students into isolation over the holiday weekend.

“There was a close contact situation in our school that impacted several of the classes, most of the school actually, and so the students weren’t able to go trick-or-treating,” Vivki Nelson, co-chair of the school’s family council, said.

Nelson said the parents wanted to give the students another opportunity to partake and created a “trunk-or-treat” event.

The event had students gather at the Kinsmen Park South and go from car to car gathering candy, rather than house to house.

The students were also able to show off their costumes and play with their friends once again.

“I am very excited because I finally get to see people and do things,” Caileigh Denis, a student at the school said.

Student Claire Campbell said her family did something special on Halloween for just them, adding this opportunity is “really cool.”

About 40 families took part in trunk-or-treating, carnival games and music.

“I think it’s great when communities can be creative because there are things we are losing in covid,” Nelson said. “Like special moments whether it be school plays or concerts. There are still ways to do stuff, build community and be in community in safe ways and this is an example of that.”

She added there was no transmission of the virus at the school so all the students are out of isolation and back in class.