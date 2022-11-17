Lockdown lifted at Truro Christian school after alleged threat
A private school in Bible Hill, N.S., was on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a potential threat.
The RCMP responded to Colchester Christian Academy on East Court Road as a precaution.
The school said in a Facebook post that students were safe in their classrooms Thursday afternoon.
Police provided an update at 2:40 p.m., stating that the threat had not been corroborated at that time, and that RCMP would be supervising a “controlled dismissal” at the school.
Police confirmed at 3:45 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and all staff and students had been safely dismissed from the school.
Final update 3:45 p.m. - All staff and students have been safely dismissed from Colchester Christian Academy. RCMP officers have cleared the school and the lockdown has been lifted. The investigation will continue.— RCMP Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) November 17, 2022
The building has been cleared and the investigation is ongoing.
The Colchester Christian Academy says it offers Christian education to students in grades pre-primary to 12.
