Truro man charged in connection with armed robbery at gas station
A 25-year-old man from Truro, N.S., is facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a gas station with a weapon and tried to steal a vehicle in order to flee the scene.
The RCMP responded to the Esso gas station on Robie Street in Truro before 7 p.m. on Feb. 20.
According to police, a man entered the gas station and threatened staff with a weapon while demanding they open the safe.
Police say the man fled the store with cash and cigarettes.
According to the RCMP, he then tried to flee the scene in a vehicle that was already occupied by other people, near the drive-thru at McDonald's on Robie Street.
However, the man was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
No one was injured during the incident.
On Wednesday, Colby Daniel Scott Smith was charged with:
- robbery
- disguise with intent
- attempted theft of a motor vehicle
- three counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 16
- three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
Police say Smith was already in custody on unrelated matters when the robbery charges were laid.
He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on March 20 at 9:30 a.m.
-
Trudeau joins Ukrainian-Canadian community at Etobicoke churchPrime Minister Justin Trudeau applauded the courage of Ukrainians as he met with members of the Ukrainian-Canadian community at an Etobicoke church on Friday.
-
Parry Sound-Muskoka MP works toward bid for federal Conservative leadershipParry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison confirmed to CTV News he is working towards a bid for Conservative party leadership.
-
New pilot project connects rural students with rapid mental health supportA new pilot project between the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) is connecting students in rural southeast Saskatchewan with expedited mental health support.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March: officialsIt’s likely become a part of your everyday routine over the past two years, but wearing a mask may no longer be mandatory by the end of the month.
-
Ontario puts $2.5 million toward Sudbury recovery servicesSudbury's Monarch Recovery Services is receiving $2.5 million in provincial funding to help expand its addiction recovery services.
-
Saint John city crews tackle treacherous pothole seasonSaint John city crews have been on pothole patrol the past few weeks as this winter’s freeze-thaw cycle wreaks havoc on the roads.
-
Simcoe Muskoka's largest COVID-19 outbreak officially endsThe COVID-19 outbreak at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene is officially over after six weeks.
-
Kingston, Ont. man accused of assaulting stepmother after being asked to clean the dishesPolice in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old man is facing charges for assaulting his stepmother after being asked to clean the dishes.
-
St. John Ambulance is spreading awareness and destigmatizing the addictions crisisA new program facilitated by St. John Ambulance aims to destigmatize drug use and educate community members about addictions issues.