Truro police arrests 14-year-old following robbery at local NSLC

A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested and charged following a robbery at a NSLC in Truro, N.S.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Truro Police Service say they received a call about a robbery at the NSLC on Prince Street.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old male from Truro in relation to the incident.

Police say he has been charged with robbery with a weapon.

The youth has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro Youth Court at a later date.