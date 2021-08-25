Truro police now wearing body cameras on full-time basis

Police officers in Truro, N.S. will now wear body-worn cameras on a full-time basis.

The Truro Police Service says the decision after a four month test and evaluation pilot project conducted last year.

“The use of body-worn cameras is an excellent tool to help with accountability and make interactions safer for the officers and the public,” says Truro Police Board Chair Wayne Talbot in a news release.

According to Truro Police, the pilot project showed an increased feeling of public and officer safety, increased transparency in our dealings with the public, and further enhanced our evidence gathering capabilities.

Truro becomes the second police service in the province to deploy body-worn cameras full-time. All police officers in Kentville, N.S., have worn body-cameras on duty since 2018 after a successful pilot project began in 2015.