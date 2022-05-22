Truscott Movie returning to Huron County
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
After a successful week-long screening in early May, a movie based on the Steven Truscott story, is coming back to Huron County.
Goderich’s Park Theatre will get a second week of screening "Marlene", starting on June 3rd, says the theatre via its social media pages.
"Marlene" follows the story of Marlene Truscott who spent more than 40 years trying to exonerate her husband, Steven Truscott, of murder charges.
A 14-year-old, Steven Truscott, was sentenced to hang for killing his classmate, Lynne Harper, near a military base in Huron County.
His charges were ultimately overturned, but not without the behind the scenes digging from his wife, Marlene.
-
May long weekend signifies beginning of summer festivitiesThe Victoria Day long weekend marks the unofficial start of summer with many outdoor events such as festivals, parades and other activities.
-
B.C. commits $100 million to Japanese Canadians in recognition of internment historyBritish Columbia is giving $100 million in funding to address the historical wrongs it caused when it helped to intern thousands of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War.
-
-
-
A tale of two playoffs: Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers compete for wins under one roofAs the city rallies behind the Edmonton Oilers taking the lead in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, other playoff games are also being played at Rogers Place.
-
No human remains found in Hanover fire wreckage, OFM investigation complete: policeOntario's Fire Marshal has completed its investigation of the two buildings destroyed by fire in Hanover, Ont., according to Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll.
-
-
Officials in the north worry destructive invasive species will emerge this summerResearchers in the north are warning one of Canada's "most invasive plants" could be popping up this summer.
-