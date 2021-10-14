Trussler Road reopened after transport truck hits light pole in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say Trussler Road has been reopened between New Dundee Road, Bridge Street and Roseville Road, after a transport truck knocked down a light pole Thursday evening.

The roads were closed for several hours due to downed power lines.

Officers were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the truck driver clipped the light pole on a right turn and has been charged.

The fallen light pole also had a traffic light attached to it.