'Trust in the Lord and keep your bowels moving': Sask. senior has sage advice on 109th birthday

For Alma Miller, 108 was a lockdown birthday, but on Wednesday she marked her 109th year with family.

To celebrate the milestone, the former Grade 2 teacher’s daughter LaVonne Graham and Centennial Special Care Home, where Miller lives in Langenburg, planned a parade.

Seventeen cars and a firetruck drove past Miller and her daughter, waving and dropping off cards.

"It's so heartfelt,” said Carol Schaab, recreation director at the centre. “Last year was a really tough, tough year and she's just shining today."

Graham was happy to be able to celebrate with her mom and a few other family members this year. After the parade, the family was able to gather outdoors for a lunch with Miller's favourite summer sausage.

"For this occasion, we value it because we get to visit catch up on news, of our families and what our children are doing, grandchildren," said Graham.

The milestone is one Miller said comes once in a lifetime. Those close to her say she still has her edge, even with 109 years under her belt.

"Her tenacity and her love for life is just incredible," said Schaab, adding she was the first one to roll a ball down the lane at the new bowling alley in town.

Miller said her secret to a long life may be surprising.

“…Trust in the Lord and keep your bowels moving," she said.

Miller still has a love for chocolate and beer, which her family says may also be part of the secret.