'Trust was broken': Another long-time Ukabam patient takes stand in sexual assault trial

WARNING: This story includes details of sexual assault allegations.

The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Friday, with the fourth complainant taking the stand.

Sylvester Ukabam pleaded not guilty to the seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by five women, including those described by three complaints who have already appeared in court.

Another long-time patient of Ukabam told the court she trusted the former gastroenterologist for about 14 years before the incident that caused her to file a complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The fourth complainant started seeing Ukabam in the early 2000s when she was dealing with pain and weight loss. He diagnosed her with Crohn’s disease and treated her until 2014.

Friday’s complainant alleges she had an appointment with Ukabam on June 23, 2014 due to significant pain she was experiencing from her mouth to her anus, hoping her medication could be increased to subside the pain.

When she arrived at Ukabam’s down town office, she was brought into his personal office where an intern was sitting. She said wasn’t bothered by the intern listening to their conversation about her pain.

When the complainant and Ukabam were making their way to the examination room, she said Ukabam asked the intern to stay in his office.

She told the court she was asked to take all her clothes off and lay down on the bed before he left the room. The patient said she took off everything, including her underwear - which she said was normal for her physical exams, laid on the bed face up and covered herself with a sheet.

She said Ukabam then entered the room without knocking and asked her to go onto her hands and knees and tilt her hand down, which was something he had never asked her do to before.

“I felt uncomfortable, but I thought it might help because he was the doctor and I was the patient,” she told the court.

Ukabam then allegedly touched her vaginal area for about 10 seconds, then put a lubricated gloved finger into her vagina for about 30 seconds while he said he could feel her stomach.

She told the court that after he removed his finger, she moved to lean against the wall, adding he had never told her he was going to tough her vagina and never explained why.

She alleges Ukabam then turned to was his hands and she started getting dressed quickly.

“I should have waiting for him to leave before getting dressed, but I was in a hurry to get my clothes back on,” the complainant said.

She alleged while she was pulling her shirt up, he turned around and watched her put her pants on and commented that she looked sad and asked to give her a hug.

She said she was in shock, felt afraid and agreed to the hug.

During previous appointments they had talked about her son’s anxiety and her worries about him. The patient said after the hug Ukabam asked her how her son was doing and gave her a card with another doctor’s name and phone number on it as a referral.

The two of them then went back to his office, where the intern was still sitting, where he said he would not be increasing her medication, then she left the office.

Three days later the complainant told her friend about the incident. She said she then told her general practitioner (GP), who advised her to file a report with the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The complainant sent a letter to the college in 2014 explaining how she felt it was inappropriate and she had lost all trust in Ukabam.

She said she later got a letter back from the college saying it would be his word against hers so nothing would be done.

In late 2017 or early 2018, the complainant received a call from the Regina Police Service (RPS) saying another previous patient had filed a complaint about Ukabam. She said officers came across her letter to the College of Physicians and Surgeons during the investigation and asked if she could be interviewed and was interested in filing a report - to which the complainant agreed.

More to come…