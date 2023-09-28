Truth and reconciliation central to Sudbury police relay

At Bell Park on Thursday, the Greater Sudbury Police held a closing ceremony for its 2023 Truth and Reconciliation Relay.

This year, 41 organizations took part in the relay, which is designed as an educational tool about truth and reconciliation and a motivator for people to commit to reconciliation and do their part for change.

The event started two years ago by two officers who saw the need for an awareness initiative about residential schools and their lasting impacts.

“We started to see a need within our organization for more education when it came to Truth and Reconciliation to residential schools and that understanding especially of intergenerational trauma and how even though there (are) no more residential schools today that trauma is still lasting,” said Const. Anik Dennie.

Police say the relay has three parts.

“They would watch a video we had them on the website,” said Const. Darrell Rivers.

“Read all the calls to action, pick one that spoke to them and again log kilometres as an opportunity to reflect on their chosen call to action and how they will implement it in their personal and professional life.”

Cambrian College took home second place for highest overall kilometres and participants.

“Commitment to learning and educating yourselves on the legacy of the tragic legacy of the residential schools of which both my parents went to,” said Ron Sarazin of Cambrian College.

“And I knew some of the stories but some of this stuff brings it to light for people who don’t know, so just to educate.”

The big winner of the relay was the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, taking home the Championing Change paddle.