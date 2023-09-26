Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton

There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.

The federal statutory holiday is recognized on Sept. 30 and was created in recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) as a way to commemorate residential school victims and survivors, as well as their families and communities.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation coincides with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative to raise awareness of the impacts of residential schools.

EDMONTON

LEDUC

Learn more about the history of residential schools while creating a custom orange shirt under the leadership of artist Katherine Swampy. A youth event is being held on Tuesday and an all-ages event on Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Maskwacis services.

SHERWOOD PARK

In Strathcona County, guest speakers, Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers and performers will perform a smudging ceremony at Broadmoor Lake Park and Gallery @502 on Saturday. The event's activities include an honour walk around the park and free snacks.

STONY PLAIN

Stony Plain is also hosting a community walk on Truth and Reconciliation Day. A free barbecue lunch will be provided after the 1.5-kilometre route.

DEVON