Truth and Reconciliation Day 2023: How to participate in and around Edmonton
There are a number of ways Edmontonians and those around the capital city can participate in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this year.
The federal statutory holiday is recognized on Sept. 30 and was created in recommendation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) as a way to commemorate residential school victims and survivors, as well as their families and communities.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation coincides with Orange Shirt Day, an Indigenous-led grassroots initiative to raise awareness of the impacts of residential schools.
EDMONTON
- The Alberta Legislature's reconciliation garden, Kihciy Maskikiy / Aakaakmotaani, will host its grand opening on Friday at 1 p.m. The name is derived from Cree and Blackfoot words meaning "sacred medicine / save many people."
- Traditional pow wow dancers, drummers and hoop dancers will perform in Churchill Square on Friday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. As well, Edmonton Police Service members will be serving bannock and soup.
- Late Mi’kmaq director Jeff Barnaby's feature Rhymes for Young Girls will debut at the Stanley Milner Library on Friday. Set in 1976, the film follows a 15-year-old girl who tries to keep herself out of the residential school system. Also at the library from Sept. 25-29 and Oct. 1 is an art exhibition by Sharon Rose Kootenay illustrating the history and legacy of the residential schools. Throughout the week, the library is hosting a series of concerts by Colten Bear and other Indigenous music artists.
- The Royal Alberta Museum is hosting storytime readings in the Children's Gallery, Indigenous film screenings, and other activities on Saturday all day. Among the films that will be shown is Round Up, directed by Narcisse Blood, the third part of a trilogy about a man who has sought pride and belonging in his southern Alberta community. Visitors are encouraged to wear an orange shirt.
- The Art Gallery of Alberta will be offering free admission for all on Saturday with the support of the Capital Power Indigenous Art Fund.
- Telus World of Science is hosting a range of activities on Saturday, including a tipi raising, an Indigenous vendors market, crafts, and activities.
- Walk alongside and in support of residential school survivors from Mary Burlie Park to Giovanni Caboto Park on Saturday. Event organizer Standing Together will be providing orange shirts and bagged lunches.
- CO*LAB is hosting a space for story sharing on Saturday. Organizers are inviting the public to participate in a healing gathering.
- The Indigenous Peoples Experience at Fort Edmonton Park will be open on Saturday for Truth and Reconciliation Day. A portion of proceeds will be directed toward more Indigenous programming in the park.
LEDUC
- Learn more about the history of residential schools while creating a custom orange shirt under the leadership of artist Katherine Swampy. A youth event is being held on Tuesday and an all-ages event on Wednesday. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Maskwacis services.
SHERWOOD PARK
- In Strathcona County, guest speakers, Indigenous elders, knowledge keepers and performers will perform a smudging ceremony at Broadmoor Lake Park and Gallery @502 on Saturday. The event's activities include an honour walk around the park and free snacks.
STONY PLAIN
- Stony Plain is also hosting a community walk on Truth and Reconciliation Day. A free barbecue lunch will be provided after the 1.5-kilometre route.
DEVON
- Devon will put on a full day of activities on Saturday, including a community walk, guest speakers, a story telling by author Shelly Nelson, crafts and more.