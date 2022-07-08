Try calling from a landline, B.C. 911 provider says to customers impacted by Rogers outage

A Rogers outage may mean callers can’t get through to 911, according to British Columbia’s biggest emergency call centre.

In a message on social media, E-Comm wrote that some Rogers customers were experiencing issues when calling for help because of a network outage.

The outage is impacting Rogers and Fido customers only. Read more about the outage on CTVNews.ca.

"If you have an emergency, try calling 911 first," E-Comm said in a brief message on Twitter.

"If your call fails, try again from a landline or cellphone with another provider."

Also impacted by the outage are some Service Canada call centres and offices, and Interac services including e-transfer and debit card use.

Metro Vancouver's transit provider said its fare machines, that allow users to add value to their Compass Cards, were not able to accept debit for this reason.

Its "Real Time Next Bus" and texting services were also experiencing technical issues, TransLink said.

A transit user said she was also unable to pay for parking at a lot outside a TransLink station.

BC Ferries was affected by the outage as well. Read more about that on CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca.

Rogers says customers can monitor the outage on its website.

Rogers' customers aren't the only ones to experience issues this year.

There were widespread outages in B.C. and Alberta recently due to Telus' equipment failure, and last month, an attempted copper theft caused another outage impacting Telus customers.