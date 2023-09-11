'Try it for free' week kicks off in Kitchener

People aged 55 and up have the chance to try City of Kitchener fitness and recreation classes free of charge this week.

The city’s ‘Try it for free’ week kicked off Monday morning with a beginner tai chi class at the Downtown Community Centre. The offer runs until Saturday.

Other classes include cardio and weights, karate, pole walking, Zumba, line dancing, yoga, meditation, tai chi, acrylic painting, Spanish and computer literacy.

A full schedule is available here.

No registration is required. Participants can drop-in at any participating community centre.