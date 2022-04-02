'Try your best': Campbell River teen training to be professional bowler

A Campbell River, B.C., teen who hopes to one day become a professional bowler may well be on his way, after rolling two perfect games within two weeks recently.

Seventeen-year-old Ethan Belanko scored 300 in 10 pin bowling on Feb. 15, and then bowled a perfect game again 13 days later.

"Two or three years ago I started getting the knack and kind of getting the feel for it, it was just getting bigger and maturing," Belanko says.

He’s only been bowling for six years, but obviously has a knack for knocking down whatever is set up in front of him.

"Being able to step up there and do it multiple times is definitely a personal goal and it’s huge," he says.

"Honestly there really is no secret, it’s really just to try your best and give it your all and hope for the best."

Belanko says he is at the Campbell River bowling lanes on most evenings during the week and that the sport runs in his family.

"Like my grandpa and my dad and everyone like that, they’ve all been bowling their entire lives so it’s kind of been in the family," he says. "So why not carry it down another generation?"

As for his future, the teen has his eye on the ball to one day become a professional bowler.

"The future is hopefully to be able to go to the United States and do the professional bowlers tour, and that would be a huge accomplishment," says Belanko.

"You do make quite a bit of money doing that," he says. "You could live your life doing it, so hopefully I can do that."