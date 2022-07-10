'Trying to have a good time': Thousands flock to Pottahawk Point for annual boat party

Hundreds of boaters returned to Pottahawk Point on Sunday, July 10 to partake in an annual boat party off the shores of Lake Erie.

It's been a while since the party has been as big as it used to be. There were once as many as 2,400 vessels involved, but over the last two years, the pandemic and poor weather have hampered attendance.

"We’ve had one incident for a medical already where someone has injured their foot on the prop of a boat, so that person was brought to shore and then taken to the hospital," said Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuck with the Norfolk County OPP.

Police estimated there were 500 boats and approximately 3,000 people at this year's party by late Sunday afternoon.

According to police, emergency services respond each year to numerous injuries and impaired boaters at Pottahawk Point.

In previous years, some people have nearly drowned while trying to swim back to shore.

That history is the reason why police conducted random safety checks on Sunday. There was also an increased officer presence on both the land and the water.

"It’s too late to put on your life jacket and PFD once you end up in the water,” said Sgt. Sanchuck. “We've had several impaired drivers over the course of the weekend already. We're going to continue to target those who fail to put safety as a priority, and put others at risk."

Boaters in attendance said they were excited to get back on the water and see how big the party was this year.

"Pretty pumped, pretty pumped. It’s a beautiful day. It's like 26 degrees," said Mitch Colville, a fourth time attendee. "Last year we came anyways, we're basically diehards out here. So we're just trying to have a good time."

Sgt. Sanchuck said no major tickets had been issued by late Sunday afternoon. Officers were asking anyone who observes an impaired boater or driver to call police.