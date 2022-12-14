Trying to 'solve real-world problems' with green glitter – Usask researchers stumble upon new product

A researcher at the University of Saskatchewan is basking in the glow of a bright idea he came across while looking into biodegradables, and the result saw the academic world of engineering collide with the glitter world in a shimmery big bang.

All that glitters may not be gold, but for Ph.D. student Amin Babaeighazvini, the glitter he developed might end up being just as lucrative.

Babaeighazvini was doing a research project on biodegradable materials when something sparkly caught his eye.

“My project was making cellulose nanocrystal films and sometimes under some conditions, these films reflect the light so we can see different colours from them,” Babaeighazvini told CTV News.

It sparked the idea to look further into those different colours.

“Break them and crush them and see them and see them form small particles that can be used as colour pigments,” he says.

With that, he ended up with colourful glittery flakes. His supervisor immediately knew he was onto something because the newfound creation was all-natural, not like regular glitter which is made of plastic. No chemicals in this creation which fit in perfectly with the overall focus of their work in this department.

“Here we’re always trying to solve the real-world problems by taking a more sustainable approach,” Bishnu Acharya, associate professor, of chemical engineering said.

This product is made from cellulose, which is found in plants, so the application potential for the biodegradable food-safe glitter is limitless.

“Cosmetics, lipstick, makeup, toothpaste, nail polish, skincare products, glittery shampoo slime for the kids, glitter parties, decorations,” Babaeighazvini says.

With more of the world working to ban harmful plastics, this USask research could be a shining or sparkling example of being eco-friendly.

“The glitters can be produced from hemp straw or flax straw, or any type of food straw and we extract the cellulose,” according to Acharya who also added that in a province like Saskatchewan with a lot of products like this, it’s a perfect place for the project.

These researchers hope that the next step is to get financial backing for the glitter, so the University of Saskatchewan product can be marketed around the world hopefully within the next 5 years.