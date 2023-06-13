Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferries cancelled due to weather
Two sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled Tuesday due to forecasted adverse weather and high winds, BC Ferries announced.
The Queen of New Westminster will not be departing Tsawwassen at 4 p.m. or Swartz Bay at 6 p.m.
Other sailings on this route are expected to proceed as scheduled, according to BC Ferries.
"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations,” BC Ferries wrote in a news release.
BC Ferries will contact those who have booked the cancelled sailings to let them know if there is space available on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled, according to the news release.
Cancelled bookings will be refunded, the ferry service said.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for western Vancouver Island, with winds expected to reach up to 80 km/h Tuesday.
-
Canada says it won't deport international students who are victims of immigration fraudDozens of international students from India who unknowingly came to Canada under phony admission letters will be spared deportation, says Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).
-
Bids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena come in $20M higher than budgetBids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex were released to the public Wednesday afternoon.
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.