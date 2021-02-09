TSN 1290 in Winnipeg is no more.

A post on the TSN website announced the change Tuesday morning.

“It was a difficult decision, but the realities of the quickly evolving broadcast media landscape in Canada have made this change unavoidable,” the statement reads.

“We want to thank our on-air personalities, advertising partners and sponsors, and everyone who has contributed to this station. But especially we want to thank our listeners. Our work here at TSN 1290 was driven by our passion to bring you the very best sports, news and discussion. We sincerely appreciate the time you have spent with us.”

The statement said TSN sports content can continue to be found on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN app, along with the iHeartRadio Canada platform.

The TSN radio stations in Vancouver and Hamilton were also impacted by the changes.

A statement from Bell Media, the parent company of TSN, said later this week, the TSN stations in Winnipeg and Vancouver would transition to the “Funny format,” made up of stand-up comedy content. Bell Media said the format has been successful in Hamilton and Calgary.

TSN Radio 1150 in Hamilton will become BNN Bloomberg Radio.

Bell Media is also the parent company of CTV News.