Tsuut'Ina Nation police service expands jurisdiction

For possibly the first time in Canada, an Indigenous police force will safeguarding a non-Indigenous community.

As of November 1, the Tsuut'ina service succeeded the RCMP in policing Redwood Meadows.

Redwood Meadows is a residential community 20 kilometres west of Calgary.

It's on Tsuut'ina land and community members recently signed a 75-year-lease with the nation.

As part of the new deal, the Tsuut'ina police service will include the area in its jurisdiction.

That service was accredited in 2004 and now has 26 officers.

"We now have 1000 more residents to ensure public safety, engagement and collaboration, so we are really proud," said Blake.

The mayor of Redwood Meadows also said he welcomes the transition, as the nation increases its role on its land.

"It's a very forward step toward reconciliation," said Ed Perkins. "We are very proud of the relationship we have with the nation."

"This is the first of its kind, in my understanding," said police chief Keith Blake. "It comes down to the fact that policing is policing. We want to make sure the Redwood Meadows community has input on how policing is maintained."