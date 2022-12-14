iHeartRadio

Tsuut'ina Nation to host holiday market featuring Indigenous artists


Organizers of Christmas at the Nation will be bringing the holiday market back to the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation. (file)

Last-minute holiday shoppers may want to set their sights west of the city this weekend for a market featuring more than 140 Indigenous artists and local vendors.

Now in its second year, Christmas at the Nation at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation will showcase the works of beaders, painters, bakers, carpenters and fashion designers.

Admission to the market is $8 at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.

The event, which runs Dec. 16 through 18, will include:

  • Indigenous drumming and dancing performances;
  • Tipis;
  • Free skating on the outdoor rink;
  • Free parking;
  • Visits with Santa Claus on all three days;
  • An appearance by the Coca-Cola holiday truck on Saturday afternoon; and
  • Visits with the Grinch on Sunday.

For market hours and a schedule of events visit Christmas at the Nation.

