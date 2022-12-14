Tsuut'ina Nation to host holiday market featuring Indigenous artists
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
Last-minute holiday shoppers may want to set their sights west of the city this weekend for a market featuring more than 140 Indigenous artists and local vendors.
Now in its second year, Christmas at the Nation at the 7 Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut'ina Nation will showcase the works of beaders, painters, bakers, carpenters and fashion designers.
Admission to the market is $8 at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
The event, which runs Dec. 16 through 18, will include:
- Indigenous drumming and dancing performances;
- Tipis;
- Free skating on the outdoor rink;
- Free parking;
- Visits with Santa Claus on all three days;
- An appearance by the Coca-Cola holiday truck on Saturday afternoon; and
- Visits with the Grinch on Sunday.
For market hours and a schedule of events visit Christmas at the Nation.
