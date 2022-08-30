iHeartRadio

Tsuut'ina police arrest 'armed-and-dangerous' suspect

Billy Crowshoe, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, was arrested by the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service on Aug. 28 in connection with weapons-related offences. (supplied)

A 35-year-old Brocket, Alta. man, who was considered armed-and-dangerous, has been arrested by members of the Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service.

Police officials confirm Billy Crowshoe was apprehended Sunday with assistance from the Calgary Police Service and RCMP Police Dog Services.

Crowshoe was wanted on several warrants including pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon while prohibited.

As part of the investigation, officers recovered a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Crowshoe is scheduled to appear in Calgary provincial court on Tuesday.

