Tsuut'ina police search for missing woman last seen at Calgary city hall before Christmas


Undated image of Loretta Heavenfire. The missing 53-year-old Tsuut'na Nation member was last seen Dec. 23, 2022 at Calgary city hall. (Tsuut'ina police)

The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Loretta Heavenfire, a 53-year-old Tsuut'ina Nation member, was last seen on Dec. 23 at Calgary city hall. She has not been heard from since.

Heavenfire is described as:

  • 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;
  • Weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds);
  • Having brown eyes; and,
  • Having brown hair.

Anyone who encounters Heavenfire, or who has information regarding where she may be, is asked to contact Tsuut'ina police at 403-271-3777.

