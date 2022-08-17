Tsuut'ina Police seek wanted man believed armed and dangerous
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
The Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service is asking for tips from the public regarding the whereabouts of a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police officials say Billy Crowshoe is wanted on several outstanding warrants on charges including pointing a firearm and possessing a weapon while prohibited.
Crowshoe may present a risk to the public and anyone who spots him is encouraged to contact 911 immediately and not approach him.
The wanted man is known to drive a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with Alberta licence plate CDV 8419.
Tips regarding Crowshoe's location may be submitted to the police service at 403-271-3777 or anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers.
