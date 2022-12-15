TTC and GTA school bus cancellations ahead of expected storm

A winter storm is expected to hit the GTA. Here is a list of school bus and TTC cancellations for Thursday.

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLED

York Region District School Board

Transportation services are cancelled today due to the weather. Schools remain open. Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

York Catholic District School Board

Student transportation is cancelled for today, but schools remain open.

Peel District School Board

Due to inclement weather conditions, all buses are cancelled today. Schools will remain open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

All buses in all Zones are cancelled today. Schools remain open.

Halton Region

All Halton District and Halton Catholic District schools are open, but transportation services are cancelled in Zones 1, 2 & 3

SCHOOL BUS RUNNING

Toronto District School Board

The TDSB says buses are running today and all schools are open, however weather-related delays are possible this morning and this afternoon.

Toronto Catholic District School Board

School buses are running and schools are open for in-person learning.

Durham Region

Durham Student Transportation Services said there were no zone cancellations today

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

Buses are running and schools are open

PUBLIC TRANSIT

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says 41 stops will be out of service on Thursday in order to prevent buses from getting stuck at “known icy trouble spots.”

“While the precise impacts of this storm are still unknown, the TTC is mobilizing its enhanced Severe Weather Plan to ensure the organization is able to continue to deliver the essential transit service our customers need,” the TTC said in a statement.

A full list of TTC stops impacted by this plan can be found here.

The transit agency has also said that while Line 3 Scarborough SRT will be open in the morning, it may close later in the day depending on the storm conditions. About 20 to 25 buses will replace the train.

The TTC has also enlisted private contractor tow trucks who will be ready to assist trapped vehicles.