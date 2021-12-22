TTC investigating after elevators vandalized at 10 subway stations

The TTC is trying to track down a suspect who vandalized elevators at 10 subway stations on Tuesday night.

TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Wednesday that the vandalism occurred between 4 and 7 p.m. at Bayview, Broadview, Chester, Davisville, Jane, Keele, Pape, Queen, Spadina, and Sheppard stations.

"It became obvious that this was a pattern. Upon pulling video, it's the same person committing these acts using a hammer or some kind of device," Green said.

He said either the glass side panel was smashed or the exterior of the elevator was damaged.

He said it could take up to a month for the elevators to be repaired.

"It is two to four weeks that it will take to get all of this repaired because elevators are not off the shelf solutions. They are customized, so we need to get the parts ordered in.”

Accessibility at the vandalized stations will be impacted until the repairs are carried out.

Green said three stations (Broadview, Queen and Pape) are currently inaccessible from ground level but the other stations have access from either the eastbound or westbound platforms.

“We've reached out already through our Wheel-Trans program to notify Wheel-Trans customers. We're working with our advisory committee on accessible transit... we've got notices now posted on our website and service alerts," he said.

Chris Stigas from HandiHelp Accessible Innovations Inc. says only two thirds of all TTC stations are accessible in the city and taking two to four weeks for repairs is unacceptable.

“It's a barrier to free and independent travel and it really affects the independence and quality of life of people with disabilities,” he told CP24.

“There's more than just the disability community. The TTC is an essential service and that means that seniors use the elevators, mothers with double strollers, single strollers, there's people that are newly injured,” he added.

Green said a video of the vandalism has been downloaded and the transit agency intends to “prosecute” if the perpetrator is located.

