TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 with 'minor delays' after early morning problem
CP24 Web Writer
Joshua Freeman
The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 1 after nearly half the line was shut down due to a signal problem during the early morning rush.
The issue began shortly before 6 a.m.
The TTC said there was no subway service between Vaughan and St. Andrew stations due to a signal problem and shuttle buses were operating between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and St George Station to replace regular service.
Service subsequently resumed with major delays. The TTC said shortly before 7:30 that service had resumed on the line with “minor delays.”
Line 1 Yonge-University: Minor delays between Vaughan and Finch due to an earlier signal problem. https://t.co/AsAUITRvG0— TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) September 21, 2023
