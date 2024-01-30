TTC service resumes on Line 2 after major rush hour closure
Toronto transit riders faced major disruptions this morning after an injury on the tracks shut down service to St. George Station and a stretch of Line 2.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the TTC said there was no service between Keele and St George stations due to an injury on the tracks at Ossington Station. The transit agency said trains on Line 1 were also bypassing St George Station, a busy transfer point, due to resulting overcrowding there.
Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace regular service on Line 2.
The disruption lasted for most of the busy morning rush.
Just after 8:30 a.m., the TTC said that regular service had resumed on Line 2 and on both lines at St. George.
A number of riders took to social media to express frustration with the response, saying there was a lack of information.
In a response, the TTC said regular information was posted on their accounts throughout the morning, as well as notifications on their websites and announcements on trains.
-
Work continues to alleviate N.B. health-care pressures: 'we are making moves every day'Government officials say work is being done every day to help alleviate pressure at Fredericton’s Chalmers hospital and Saint John Regional, which are under a critical state procedure, but other health-care officials still have some reservations with the plan
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.