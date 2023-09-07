TTC to divert buses at major Toronto station until November

The Toronto Transit Commission will divert a number of bus routes usually scheduled for service on Broadview Avenue until November, the agency announced on Thursday afternoon.

The bus diversions follow major changes made to the east end’s streetcar network earlier this year when it was announced the 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcars would no longer service Broadview Station while work was being done on the Broadview Avenue streetcar tracks.

“This is the next phase of critical streetcar track and overhead infrastructure renewal along Broadview Avenue,” the TTC said in a Thursday media release. “Full road closures are required on Broadview and Erindale avenues in the vicinity of Broadview Station, making it unsafe for buses to pick up and drop off customers or to turn buses around.”

The subway station will remain open while construction us underway. Subway service will not be affected.

Starting on Monday, here are the changes riders can expect until construction is complete in November: