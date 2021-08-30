TTC to expand service ahead of new school year
Staff
The Canadian Press
Toronto's public transit system says it's going to increase service in time for the new school year.
The Toronto Transit Commission says it will have 25 per cent more subway trains running on its Line 1 and Line 2 at peak times on weekdays.
The TTC says it's communicating with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, and start and dismissal times.
It also says it's increasing or restoring service on nearly 30 bus routes that serve post-secondary institutions and other major transit corridors.
The TTC says it will also restore service on nearly all 900-series express routes.
Additional express routes are planned for October.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.
