TTC to leave bus windows open to improve air circulation onboard amid COVID-19 concerns
The TTC has announced that windows on its buses will remain open starting this weekend in an effort to boost air circulation onboard.
In a tweet published Saturday morning, TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said that while it may be cooler on board as a result of the measure, ventilation is “key.”
“Bundle up, mask up, stay home if sick, be kind to each other and stay safe out there,” Green said.
The move is part of what Green called a “revamped” campaign that will highlight a number of steps the commission is taking to keep riders safe.
The windows will not be fixed open, for now, according to Green.
“Customers may make those decisions on their own and close windows. HVAC will hopefully compensate as best it can. This is not our normal practice. But obviously these are not normal times,” Green said.
