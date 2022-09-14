TTC to pay tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II by pausing service for 96 seconds on Monday

The TTC will be pausing service for 96 seconds Monday afternoon in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

At 1 p.m. on Sept. 19, all subway trains, buses, streetcars, and Wheel-Trans vehicles will stop operating for 96 seconds in a show of respect to The Queen, who died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

The transit agency will also suspend subway station announcements and social media posts during that time, which coincides with the state funeral for the former monarch at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The TTC said it would notify customers about the tribute before and during the tribute through announcements, on-screen messages, social media posts and on its website.

On Monday, the federal government declared Sept. 19 as a holiday for federal government employees to mark the queen’s passing.

Later that day, Premier Doug Ford said Ontarians would mark the occasion “as a provincial Day of Mourning in lieu of a provincial holiday.” Ford Invited people in this province to observe a moment of silence at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.

“The 'stop and stay' is part of the City of Toronto's coordinated tribute to Her Majesty on the day of her funeral, also a National Day of Mourning in Canada,” the TTC said in a Sept. 14 news release.