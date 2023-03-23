TTC tokens will no longer be sold anywhere starting Saturday
TTC tokens will no longer be sold anywhere starting Saturday.
The transit agency announced Thursday that March 24 will be the last day riders can purchase tokens at third-party retailers, including convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores.
The TTC stopped directly selling tokens at subway stations in Dec. 2019.
“With the modernization of the TTC’s fare purchasing system, most customers have already made the switch to PRESTO,” the agency said, adding that fares purchased using PRESTO account for more than 90 per cent of TTC ridership.
The TTC noted that the cost of fare using a Presto card is the same price as a token.
For those who have already purchased tokens, the TTC said they can continue using them to pay their fare.
Pay as-you-go PRESTO and cash fares for youths and adults will go up 10 cents on April 3.
