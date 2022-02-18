TTC warns of 'major delays' as snow, slick conditions continue in Toronto

The Toronto Transit Commission says it is experiencing "major delays" this morning due to icy roads.

Heavy rain, ice pellets, and snow created messy conditions on GTA roads on Thursday and flooding damaged dozens of homes in a Brampton neighbourhood, forcing officials to evacuate the area.

A snowfall warning was in effect for Toronto but ended on Friday morning. Environment Canada said Toronto could see between 15 and 20 centimetres of snowfall during the weather event.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the national weather agency said in an advisory on Friday.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

While the snow tapered off on Friday morning, conditions are still slippery on GTA roads.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said minor collisions have been reported across GTA highways and traffic is delayed on westbound Hwy. 401 near Dixon Road after a transport truck went into the ditch.

Schmidt urged motorists to drive to the conditions this morning.

An extreme cold weather alert remains in effect for Toronto today with wind chill values approaching -20 early this morning.