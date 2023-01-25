TTC workers chased through subway station by suspect with syringe

One person is in custody after two TTC employees were allegedly chased through a subway station by a suspect wielding a syringe early Wednesday.

Toronto police said they were called to an incident at Dundas Station, at Yonge and Dundas streets, around 7:35 a.m.

A suspect started chasing two employees who managed to run into a collector booth, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and no injuries were reported, police said.

The incident comes amid a rash of violence on TTC property.

A woman was stabbed and seriously injured onboard a streetcar near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue Tuesday, while two transit workers ere attacked a “swarming” on a bus in Scarborough earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, the Amalgamated Transit Union of Canada (ATU Canada) issued a statement calling for a national task force to deal with violence on transit properties in Canada.

“Violent attacks on public transit are escalating at a rapid rate across the country,” ATU Canada President John Di Nino said in a statement calling for “immediate action from all levels of government to implement greater security measures.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory called for a national summit on mental health Wednesday, to tackle a “mental health crisis” that he said is contributing to random acts of violence in the city.