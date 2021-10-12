Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified

The Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) declared a tuberculosis outbreak in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Oct. 8.

As of that date, AHA had recorded 20 people receiving treatment in both Black Lake and Fond Du Lac, according to a memo from Taiwo Olubanwo, executive director of primary health care.

Some of those were active cases, while others were latent, meaning they did not show symptoms, or were receiving preventative treatment.

As of Tuesday, nine people were in treatment in Fond du Lac with 70 close contacts identified, Olubanwo told CTV News.

In Black Lake, six people were in treatment. The AHA has identified 157 close contacts there, with 90.5 per cent considered a high risk for transmission.

Overcrowded households are contributing to the spread of the disease, Olubanwo said.

In the memo, Olubanwo noted how the COVID-19 pandemic may hinder efforts to address the tuberculosis outbreak.

“Given that the COVID-19 crisis is ongoing around the world with its effect much felt in certain underserved areas, TB crisis management may potentially suffer some setbacks if not given the needed attention.

“In the far north-central zone of Saskatchewan currently covered by the AHA, we've recently identified a heightened TB crisis which we've continued to manage in collaboration with our partners/agencies over time.”

Olubanwo’s recommendations include that tuberculosis patients should take extra caution to avoid being infected with COVID-19.

“Note that close monitoring with necessary supports will help prevent a possible poorer treatment outcomes which may be characterized with TB patients who may test positive for COVID-19.

“Work (is) underway to effectively manage this identified crisis by reducing the risk of exposure, prevent the spread of the disease and manage the existing ones - this is achievable using a collaborative model.”

With files from Lisa Risom