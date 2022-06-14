'Tucson was a surprise to me': Flair Airlines chooses uncommon destination as initial flight from London

It’s a city known for its golf, gastronomy and amazing views of the mountains. However, Tucson, Arizona is more commonly known as a destination for people on the west coast, not Ontarians.

“We’re always excited about new flights out of London, but Tucson was a little bit of a surprise to me because it's not a huge destination, at least for my office,” said Kelly-Lynn Balderston, a travel agent at Robert Q’s east London office.

Flair Airlines announced it will begin operating out of the London International Airport (LIA) in December 2022, with Tucson as its initial destination.

“But hopefully maybe with that Tucson flight if it's successful, they'll add some other flights,” added Balderston. “A Florida flight would be fantastic, maybe a Las Vegas. There's lots of other options that if they're successful with this, hopefully they'll expand.”

The airline says one-way base fare flights will begin as low as $99.

“There are a lot of people who are still having to cross the border into the U.S. [to] fly from the cheaper options out in the U.S. like Spirit,” said Garth Lund, chief commercial officer of Flair Airlines.

He added, “We think that model can really work north of the border.”

The airline has a base in Kitchener-Waterloo which launched last year, and now expanded to three aircraft there. They believe they can replicate the same model in London, which would be welcome news for the airport who is trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For those who aren't excited about Arizona you know, stay tuned, we're gonna continue to build this relationship and build more destinations with Flair and hopefully with our other airline partners,” said Scott McFadzean, president of LIA.

“We are still slowly recovering, and certainly Canada is well behind the U.S. in terms of where our recovery is, compared to pre-pandemic. So there's lots of room for further growth here at our airport,” he added.

The CEO of Tucson’s tourism department said he’s been working with Flair Airlines on this partnership for more than a year, and added there are a lot of similarities between his city and London as they are nearly the same size, with night life and a major university.

“We have over 30 golf courses here as well as college sports and spring training,” said Felipe Garcia, president of VisitTucson. “We have beautiful outdoor and open spaces, amazing gastronomy, and it’s a gateway to the rest of Arizona.”

Garcia believes many people from Tucson will also come north to London.

Flair’s typical markets are major Canadian cities, along with Las Vegas, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale as possible targets for expansion.

Those destinations out of London would be big to avoid travelling to Toronto, with Balderston noting travellers not having to contend with the 401 and having the ability to fly from home.

“It's a great option, and it can be cheaper. These discount airlines let people customize a little bit more, so many people don't want to travel with luggage, [and] they only want a carry-on so it gives you kind of a buffet piecemeal approach to fly,” she added.

“We're very much looking forward to adding additional routes and building this long-term,” said McFadzean.