Tuesday afternoon grassfire in southwest Calgary confined by fire crews

A grassfire that ignited in a southwest Calgary farmer's field Tuesday was brought under control late the same afternoon.

The fire started in a farmer's field on 69 St S.W. near Highway. 22X around 2 p.m. A Calgary Fire Department battalion chief said six fire department off-road units were able to contain the fire to around six acres.

The battalion chief added that it was possible the blaze may have been triggered by a piece of equipment during harvesting.

Fire crews remain on scene, putting out hotspots.