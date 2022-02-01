Tuesday afternoon protest in North Bay to support trucker convoy
A protest is planned Tuesday afternoon by a group in North Bay organized to support the trucker convoy involved in an ongoing protest in Ottawa.
The North Bay Convoy Support Group said on its Facebook page the protest will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Supporters are being asked to gather at 2:30 p.m. and to bring donations for the food bank. It will then proceed with a "slow roll" at 3:30 p.m.
"The convoy will load up/start at the Pinewood location," the post said.
"We will be taking off at 3:30 p.m. onto Highway 11 and straight through to Algonquin Avenue."
The slow roll will then make a left down Algonquin toward Lakeshore Drive, before finishing at the lights at the corner of Pinewood Park Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
"It is imperative to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel to avoid accidents please!" the post said.
North Bay police are warning residents to expect delays beginning around 3:30 p.m.
"North Bay police and our policing partners will be monitoring the protest to ensure traffic laws are followed and public safety is protected," police said in a tweet.
"Thank you for your patience."
