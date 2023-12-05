Tuesday marks International Volunteer Day: 'Volunteers are the backbone of our foundation'

Outside of Home Hardware in Riverview, N.B., Vaughn Carey was busy clearing snow out of a pop-up tree lot on Tuesday afternoon.

“I took a week off work,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re going to see when they see this but I had some vacation time available to me so I took it off and this is what I decided to do.”

He’s a long time volunteer estimating that he’s been volunteering for about 40 years now and for the next week, he is volunteering his time to help sell Christmas trees and wreaths for the Boys and Girls Club of Riverview.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community. It’s pretty fulfilling believe it or not. It always gives me a good feeling when I do something,” he said.

“All the sales from the trees all go to the Boys and Girls Club in Riverview and ultimately that all goes to help all the kids out in the community.”

BGC Riverview says on average, they look for no less then 65-to-70 volunteers a year.

“To our organization and to I’m sure many non-profits, your volunteers are pretty much the foundation. They are the ones that allow us to do a lot of the work that we do,” said Executive Director, Lynda Carey.

She says despite the on-going support and the community always stepping up, the club is always looking for more help.

“One of our biggest programs, longest standing programs, that always needs volunteers is our in school breakfast program. Every school day we serve breakfast to up to 400 children a day in two schools, Riverview East and West Riverview School. As you can imagine, serving 400 children takes a few people to do.”

Volunteers are also essential to fundraising efforts, like tree sales that are happening right now.

She says there’s also opportunities for students to gain real-life experience while also giving back some of their time.

“A lot of people don’t know what non-profits are out there and we’re fortunate in Greater Moncton to have the Volunteer Centre where people can actually go and register and say ‘I want to volunteer’ and it’s like a hub,” she said.

Adding, “I hear more and more that people are looking for those opportunities to be involved so I’m excited that that’s happening and I’m hoping that is a sign of the positive growth that we’ll see again.”

December 5th marks International Volunteer Day which is essentially 24 hours designed to shine a light on volunteer efforts everywhere and the impact they have.

“The volunteers are the backbone of our foundation,” said Community Development Director for Nova Scotia with the Terry Fox Foundation, Lacey Johns.

“We are 100 per cent volunteer led. We couldn’t do what we do without all of them.”

Heading into its 43rd year, the Terry Fox Foundation has always relied on the support of volunteers.

“Every single year, we have what we call our Terry Foxers and that’s what we call all of our volunteers. They are all so supportive, they’re all inspired by Terry Fox and what he started back in 1980,” Johns said.

Adding that in the Atlantic provinces there are about 150 community runs and 825 school runs, which means they need over a thousand volunteers each year.

However, in the six years since she’s been at the foundation, she said finding volunteers has never been a big issue.

“If we do have a volunteer who is retiring, they have a succession plan,” she said.

“I have, for example, a run in Baddeck, he wanted to retire, he couldn’t find anybody, he’s like ‘I’m not going to leave you high and dry,’ he continued to stay on until he found someone. We have such wonderful people within each community that will not let a community run fall.”

She adds that it’s very important to continue to teach Terry’s legacy in schools so that those students can grow up to become the next batch of volunteers.

More information on how to volunteer with the Terry Fox Foundation can be found here.

More information on how to volunteer with BGC Riverview can be found here.