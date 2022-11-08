iHeartRadio

Tuesday morning fire in Moraviantown


Fire crews responded to a structure fire on School House Line in Moraviantown on Nov. 8, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent fire)

Chatham-Kent fire crews were called out around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

According to a social media post, crews form Thamesville and Orford responded to a structure fire on School House Line in Moraviantown.

Residents were able to get out of the home safely and people are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not been released at this time.

