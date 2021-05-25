Tuesday's COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Sudbury and Chapleau rescheduled

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccination appointments for clinics in Greater Sudbury and Chapleau on Tuesday due to a vaccine shipment delay.

People with appointments scheduled for May 25 should receive an email from the vaccine booking centre detailing a new appointment date. An automated system is also being used to call clients with a pre-recorded message as well.

Public health officials said clinic appointments on Manitoulin Island are not affected and neither are other clinics this week.

The location and time of appointment will not change for those who are affected by the delay, only the day.

Residents who had an appointment at Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, known as the Countryside arena, are being rescheduled to Thursday, May 27. The changes are being made automatically and individuals only need to call the booking centre at 705-674-2299 if they are unable to attend on the new date.

For those who had Tuesday appointments at the Chapleau Recreation Centre, they are being rebooked for Wednesday, May 26.

As of May 21, 106,850 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. More than 92,000 residents have received at least one dose while 12,478 have been fully vaccinated.

The health unit is reporting 121 doses of the vaccine have been wasted.

Ontario announced the provincial booking system will open to residents ages 12 and older as of May 23. Youth must be 12 years old at the time of booking the appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination. Sudbury public health officials are hoping to hold clinics for youth and their families starting June 7.

There are currently 31 active COVID-19 infections as of 4 p.m. on Monday after three previous cases were resolved and no new ones were added. Since the pandemic began, there have been 2,071 positive cases, 2,011 have recovered and 29 people have died due to COVID-19.

Residents can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online or by calling 705-674-2299 seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.