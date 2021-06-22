Tuesday’s heat replaced by more seasonal temperatures Wednesday

The heat spreads across Alberta Tuesday as a large chunk of the province is expected to see afternoon temperatures near the 30 C mark. The hottest temperatures reserved for extreme southern Alberta where daytime highs approach the mid-30s. Wind speed picks up through the afternoon, becoming gusty at times in extreme southern communities.

Wednesday brings a break from the heat as temperatures cool back down and moisture returns later in the day to the mountains and foothills. Rain spreads across southern Alberta Wednesday night and throughout Thursday.

Here's the five day forecast:

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny, W 20g40 km/h

Daytime high: 31 C

Overnight: Clear, wind becoming light, 15 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Overnight: Chance of showers early evening, showers overnight, 12 C

Thursday:

Periods of rain in the morning, chance of showers in the afternoon

Daytime high: 19 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny, warm

Daytime high: 26 C

Overnight: Clear, warm night, 16 C

Saturday: