Tugboat workers' strike delays Celebrity cruise departure in Vancouver

There was frustration among cruise ship passengers Monday after "on-water picketing" prevented the departure of a vessel bound for Alaska.

The Celebrity Eclipse, which has capacity for more than 2,800 people, was scheduled to leave Sunday afternoon before being caught in the middle of a tugboat workers' strike.

The cruise ship remained moored in downtown Vancouver the following morning, and blocked behind a barge – but the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority confirmed the vessel was on the move by early Monday afternoon.

"The Celebrity Eclipse has departed the Canada Place cruise terminal," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

The Canadian Merchant Services Guild launched its job action on all 30 Seaspan tugboats across British Columbia on Thursday after contract negotiations reached a standstill.

The union declined to speak on its strike when contacted by CTV News Monday. Celebrity Cruises has not responded to a request for comment.

Before the Eclipse departed, a number of upset passengers noted they had faced previous cancellations on the same route because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People are ticked off, especially if you've been cancelled, cancelled, cancelled," said passenger Karen Bracy.

Others raised concerns about how the delay would impact their vacation, with some expecting at least one stop to be removed from the itinerary.

"For a lot of people, it seems like money out the window, right?" said Mason Rebury, another passenger from Ontario.

Several others also expressed frustration with the lack of communication from the cruise line.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said officials worked with Celebrity Cruises, terminal operator Ceres, Seaspan, Transport Canada and the Vancouver Police Department to find a "swift resolution" to the delayed departure.

The Canadian Merchant Services Guild represents the majority of ship captains and officers across the country.

Tugboat operators escort and help dock large vessels such as container ships, oil tankers and tow barges.