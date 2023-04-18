'Tune Up the Parks' Concert Series in Essex looking for performers

The Town of Essex Arts, Culture & Tourism Committee is looking for local talent to perform in this year’s outdoor concert series.

Since its launch, ‘Tune Up the Parks’ has featured local artists and bands sharing their musical talents every week.

This year, performances are tentatively scheduled to run from July to September, offering family-friendly-fun all summer long.

The concert series serves as a celebration and recognition of local musicians and an opportunity to come together as a community.

Local performers who would like to be added to the series lineup can contact broles@essex.ca or complete the online form.