Tunnel bus service to return Nov. 27
Cross-border travellers anxiously awaiting the return of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Bus will need to wait a little longer.
The Transit Windsor website now says tunnel bus service will resume on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Previous reports had the bus scheduled to return this coming weekend.
The fare will be $7.50 one way or $15 round trip - Canadian or US.
Regular Tunnel Bus Service
The Tunnel Bus operates a short route through downtown Detroit, seven days a week.
Buses leave from Windsor International Transit Centre at 300 Chatham Street West on a regular schedule (to be announced).
On the return trip to Windsor, the bus stops at Caesars Windsor, prior to arriving at the bus terminal.
Special Events
Transit Windsor says service to Little Caesars, Comerica Park and Ford Field is suspended until further notice.
Transit Windsor officials said last month that when COVID-19 border restrictions dropped, they would release details about resuming service.
